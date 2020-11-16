Western Australia closed to South Australia as COVID-19 cluster grows

WA has increased its border controls with South Australia in response to a COVID-19 cluster in Adelaide.

From 6pm tonight (November 16) arrivals from South Australia by air will need an exemption to enter WA. Anyone arriving by road through the Eucla checkpoint will have the same border conditions applied from 6pm on Wednesday.

Anyone who enters the state from or has been in SA in the past 14 days will also need to quarantine for 14 days at a suitable location and undergo testing for COVID-19.

New exemption requirements to enter from SA:

certain senior Government Officials

certain active military personnel

a member of the Commonwealth Parliament or their staff

a person carrying out functions under a law of the Commonwealth

a person coming to WA at the request of the Chief Health Officer

a person responsible for transport freight or logistics

anyone who is given approval by the State Emergency Coordinator (this includes compassionate reasons)

South Australia is now classified as medium-risk and may change to high-risk depending on future outbreaks.

While no other changes to WA’s border have been made, Premier Mark McGowan said he won’t hesitate to bring back the hard border with all states and territories based on future health advice.

Health Minister Roger Cook told Oliver Peterson West Australian’s currently in South Australia need to come home now.

“The situation in South Australia is very fluid and unfolding.

“Obviously the police take the opportunity to work with each case but particularly in relation to returning Western Australians to maximise their opportunity to come home.

“But it’s really important people take that opportunity to do that as soon as possible.”

Weekly mandatory COVID-19 testing will begin for high risk front line workers. Minster Cook said this will include security guards at quarantine hotels, border and ports workers and health care workers.

“As a result of this we need to continue to learn and adapt.

“As part of that we will now ask those workers that are in high risk situations to now take a mandatory weekly test to make sure we can stay on top of this disease where ever it occurs.”

Listen to the full interview: