Shuey injures hamstring as West Coast cruise to big win

4 hours ago
Article image for Shuey injures hamstring as West Coast cruise to big win

The West Coast Eagles have cruised to a 37 point victory over Port Adelaide at Optus Stadium.

Midfielder Andrew Gaff racked up 36 disposals and Josh Kennedy kicked 4 goals as the Eagles got off to a fast start on Saturday night and never looked back.

In a blow for Adam Simpson’s side however, captain Luke Shuey had to be substituted in the final term due to a hamstring injury.

The final score 16.12.108 to 11.5.71.

Catch all the highlights from the 6PR commentary team below!

