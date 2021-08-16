6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • ‘We are falling behind’: Protestors..

‘We are falling behind’: Protestors demand urgent reform on gay conversion therapy

11 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘We are falling behind’: Protestors demand urgent reform on gay conversion therapy

WA’s LGBTIQA+ community is calling on the state government to outlaw gay conversion therapy.

A small group of protestors gathered outside RAC Arena at the weekend to protest at the Australian Christian Lobby’s The Truth Of It event.

Former Pride WA president, and co-chair of the Advisory Group to the City of Perth, Paul van Lieshout Hunt, said nearly 100 gay people attended the peaceful rally.

“I think it is ridiculous that in 2021 we are still having to protest our rights as human beings living in Western Australia,” he told Gareth Parker.

“For people that are trans, a welcoming society means they don’t have to live in fear or hate.

“We need LGBTIQA+ law reform now.

“We would like to see gay conversion therapy and trans conversion practices criminalised, we are falling behind other states. ”

Press PLAY to hear more about why protestors rallied at the event 

(Photo: Supplied.) 

‘Absolute quackery’: Calls to ban gay conversion therapy as roadshow hits WA

 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882