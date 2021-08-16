‘We are falling behind’: Protestors demand urgent reform on gay conversion therapy

WA’s LGBTIQA+ community is calling on the state government to outlaw gay conversion therapy.

A small group of protestors gathered outside RAC Arena at the weekend to protest at the Australian Christian Lobby’s The Truth Of It event.

Former Pride WA president, and co-chair of the Advisory Group to the City of Perth, Paul van Lieshout Hunt, said nearly 100 gay people attended the peaceful rally.

“I think it is ridiculous that in 2021 we are still having to protest our rights as human beings living in Western Australia,” he told Gareth Parker.

“For people that are trans, a welcoming society means they don’t have to live in fear or hate.

“We need LGBTIQA+ law reform now.

“We would like to see gay conversion therapy and trans conversion practices criminalised, we are falling behind other states. ”

Press PLAY to hear more about why protestors rallied at the event

(Photo: Supplied.)