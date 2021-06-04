‘Absolute quackery’: Calls to ban gay conversion therapy as roadshow hits WA

A gay conversion therapy roadshow visiting WA churches has sparked outrage and renewed pressure on governments to outlaw the practice.

Albany Baptist Church last week hosted two events which claim to help people who identify as LGBTIQ “find new life in Jesus Christ”.

WA director of the Australian Christian Lobby Peter Abetz said people have misunderstood the purpose of the workshops.

“By helping people address the trauma they have experienced … for some people that actually helps resolve some of the underlying issues which drove them to being same-sex attracted.”

Former president of Pride WA Paul Van Lieshout Hunt said the practice is “absolute quackery” and that the government should step in.

“It’s absolutely shocking, even the international human rights council, never mind all of the mental health bodies here in Australia, condemn the process of conversion therapy,” he said.

“You can not blame childhood trauma as the root of becoming queer, trauma does not drive people down a path to become LGBTIQ.”

The practice has already been banned in Victoria, the ACT and Queensland.

