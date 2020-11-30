WANTED: Tradies to work at an Antarctic Research Station!
Big things are happening in Antarctica! The Federal Government have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the upgrade and modernisation of the Davis Research Station and they are currently looking to recruit 200 workers for next year!
Rob Bryson is the Australian Antarctic Division General Manager of Assets and Infrastructure and gives the Afternoons audience some insight into what’s happening around the south pole and also some fun facts for you to take to your next function