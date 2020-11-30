6PR
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WANTED: Tradies to work at an Antarctic Research Station!

8 hours ago
Simon Beaumont
AntarcticaAustralian Antarctic DivisionDavis Research Station
Article image for WANTED: Tradies to work at an Antarctic Research Station!

Big things are happening in Antarctica! The Federal Government have committed hundreds of millions of dollars to the upgrade and modernisation of the Davis Research Station and they are currently looking to recruit 200 workers for next year!

Rob Bryson is the Australian Antarctic Division General Manager of Assets and Infrastructure and gives the Afternoons audience some insight into what’s happening around the south pole and also some fun facts for you to take to your next function

Simon Beaumont
Technology
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882