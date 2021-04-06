6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA ‘shouldn’t be the last’ to join NZ travel bubble

7 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for WA ‘shouldn’t be the last’ to join NZ travel bubble

The State Government is seeking advice from the Chief Health Officer as to whether WA will join a travel bubble with New Zealand.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today quarantine free travel between Australia and New Zealand will be allowed from April 19.

As it currently stands, West Aussies will be able to freely travel to New Zealand but they will have to spend 14-days in hotel quarantine when they return. If they return via another state less than 14-days before entering WA, then they will be required to self-quarantine for the fortnight.

However, Health Minister Roger Cook said they don’t want people using New Zealand to “bunny-hop” into Australia.

“The prospect of treating New Zealand as another state of Australia for the purposes of the travel arrangements is a very real one,” said Minister Cook.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Tourism Council of WA Chief Executive Evan Hall said WA “shouldn’t be the last state” to join the bubble.

“This is clearly going to happen for the rest of Australia and we’re concerned about Perth constantly missing out as we open up travel with other states, which is effectively what New Zealand would be,” he said

Prior to the pandemic, about $100 million of WA’s tourism sector was thanks to New Zealand visitors. Mr Hall said, “they’re here for business, here to work, here to see family and of course have a holiday and we really want all those visitors back in.”

New Zealand outlined their requirements for the travel bubble including flight passengers having no contact with other travellers or crew who’ve been to high risk countries, masking wearing, use of New Zealand’s COVID app and they must not have any symptoms of cold and flu.

Once arriving at a New Zealand airport there’ll enter a ‘green zone’.

A traffic light system will be established to respond any positive case in either country, if there is a positive clearly linked to the hotel quarantine system travel can continue, but cases without a known source could result in the pause or suspension of travel.

Click PLAY to listen:

Jane Marwick
AustraliaLifestyleLocalNewsPoliticsTravelWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882