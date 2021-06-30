WA records one new locally acquired case of COVID-19

Western Australia has recorded one new locally acquired case of COVID-19 overnight, as the Perth and Peel region enter day two of lockdown.

A 37-year-old man attended the Mobius Health and Performance Gym in Joondalup last Tuesday at a similar time to the already infected cases.

Premier Mark McGowan said it is too early to determine exactly when he acquired the virus.

The man has been in quarantine since Sunday, and returned a negative test result last weekend.

He was tested again after developing symptoms and returned a positive result.

Urgent contact tracing is now underway, but it is believed he did not spend any time in the community while infectious.

“No case is good news but it is encouraging that he was picked up by the testing regime and that he was in quarantine when he was found to be positive,” Mr McGowan said.

“So our expectation is whilst he was in the community he was not contagious.”

310 close contacts have been identified from the cluster so far, 205 of which have tested negative.

Meanwhile, 43,675 tests have been conducted across the state since Sunday.

This morning queues at testing clinics in the northern suburbs were significantly smaller compared to previous days.

The Premier said West Australians need to continue to get tested and stay up to date on the list of possible exposure sites.

“It is extremely important that you get tested immediately and follow all of the isolation instructions.”

The state also recorded a record day for COVID-19 vaccinations yesterday, with more than 12,200 West Australians rolling up their sleeves to get the jab.

Three news case were also detected in return overseas travellers in hotel quarantine.

