COVID-19 testing queues shrink as Perth wakes to second day of lockdown

The Perth and Peel regions have entered their second day of lockdown.

No new locally transmitted cases were reported yesterday from more than 14,000 tests, with the northern suburbs cluster remaining at three.

A new drive through testing clinic has opened at ECU Joondalup today.

6PR News reporter Julian Douglas is there and told Oliver Peterson there’s little to no queue.

“It’s a very different scene to what I saw at the other clinics yesterday,” he said.

“When I turned up there was one car here, and one more turned up.”

Anyone who visited an exposure site is required to get tested and follow isolation requirements.

A full list of testing clinics can be found here.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast