WA Health ‘hasn’t done its homework’ amid third hospital virus breach

The Australian Medical Association has accused the state government of not listening to frontline workers when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.

It comes after another breach of COVID-19 protocols at Fiona Stanley Hospital yesterday, involving two unvaccinated workers entering a lift shortly after it was used to transport a COVID-19 positive patient.

AMA spokesperson Dr Andrew Miller said frontline workers continue to be let down by the state government

“18 months into the pandemic now and WA still hasn’t done its homework,” he said.

“The Health Department, under Roger Cook, hasn’t delivered. This is our third incident involving lifts.

“We have had multiped workers exposed pretty much every time someone with COVID has turned up to a hospital in Western Australia.”

It has since been revealed that 15 per cent of frontline healthcare staff at Perth hospitals aren’t vaccinated.

Dr Miller said protocols need to be put in place to ensure unvaccinated staff do not come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

“We do have to get these frontline workers either fully vaccinated, or the ones who can’t be, or won’t be fully vaccinated, they can’t be in a position where they might be exposed to anyone who has Delta.

“We are running out of time on Delta, if we think we are going to dodge this thing all the way through the pandemic and just sail away without having another outbreak in our community we are kidding ourselves.”

