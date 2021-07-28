6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

WA Health ‘hasn’t done its homework’ amid third hospital virus breach

6 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for WA Health ‘hasn’t done its homework’ amid third hospital virus breach

The Australian Medical Association has accused the state government of not listening to frontline workers when it comes to dealing with the pandemic.

It comes after another breach of COVID-19 protocols at Fiona Stanley Hospital yesterday, involving two unvaccinated workers entering a lift shortly after it was used to transport a COVID-19 positive patient.

AMA spokesperson Dr Andrew Miller said frontline workers continue to be let down by the state government

“18 months into the pandemic now and WA still hasn’t done its homework,” he said.

“The Health Department, under Roger Cook, hasn’t delivered. This is our third incident involving lifts.

“We have had multiped workers exposed pretty much every time someone with COVID has turned up to a hospital in Western Australia.”

It has since been revealed that 15 per cent of frontline healthcare staff at Perth hospitals aren’t vaccinated.

Dr Miller said protocols need to be put in place to ensure unvaccinated staff do not come into contact with COVID-19 patients.

“We do have to get these frontline workers either fully vaccinated, or the ones who can’t be, or won’t be fully vaccinated, they can’t be in a position where they might be exposed to anyone who has Delta.

“We are running out of time on Delta, if we think we are going to dodge this thing all the way through the pandemic and just sail away without having another outbreak in our community we are kidding ourselves.”

Press PLAY to hear the full interview 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882