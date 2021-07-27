COVID-19 protocols breached during transfer of infected crew members

Three crew members from the Darya Krishna who were transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital yesterday have tested positive to COVID-19 overnight.

The ship was given permission to berth at Fremantle port yesterday to allow for the emergency evacuation of seriously ill crew.

Health Minister Roger Cook revealed a breach in COVID-19 protocols occurred during the transfer of the patients at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Two health care workers from the hospital unknowingly entered a lift before it was cleaned.

It’s being blamed on a “mechanical failure” in the lift, which was programmed to only stop at certain levels.

They were immediately sent home to isolate, however they had not been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Press PLAY to hear more from South Metropolitan Health Service CEO Paul Forden

The two Fiona Stanley Hospital staff members will be transferred into hotel quarantine today, where they will be required to stay for at least 14 days.

The Health Minister said he was “very angry” and that a full investigation has been launched into the incident.

“I’m not going to make excuses, it is simply not good enough,” Mr Cook said.

The 17 crew remaining on the ship are due to be tested today.

Press PLAY to hear the WA Liberals’ response to the breach

Press PLAY to hear more

(Photo: Nine News.)