WA COVID-19 quarantine hub set to open in early 2022

A purpose-built quarantine facility is set to be built in WA and will likely be operational as early as next March.

The state and federal governments have reached an agreement to build the 1000 bed hub, with the Commonwealth funding the construction and the McGowan government meeting the operational costs during the pandemic.

The first 500 beds is expected to be ready by the end of March 2022, taking pressure of WA’s hotel quarantine system.

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the facility will have long-term uses.

“It will increase our ability to respond to future emergencies or disasters, including the continued management of the COVID-19 pandemic into next year,” he said

“The project will also create jobs in the state, support economic recovery and provide an enduring asset to enhance the state’s medium and long-term capability to respond to future natural disasters or future health crises in the years to come.”