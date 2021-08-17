6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • WA COVID-19 quarantine hub set..

WA COVID-19 quarantine hub set to open in early 2022

4 mins ago
6PR News
Article image for WA COVID-19 quarantine hub set to open in early 2022

A purpose-built quarantine facility is set to be built in WA and will likely be operational as early as next March.

The state and federal governments have reached an agreement to build the 1000 bed hub, with the Commonwealth funding the construction and the McGowan government meeting the operational costs during the pandemic.

The first 500 beds is expected to be ready by the end of March 2022, taking pressure of WA’s hotel quarantine system.

Federal Finance Minister Simon Birmingham said the facility will have long-term uses.

“It will increase our ability to respond to future emergencies or disasters, including the continued management of the COVID-19 pandemic into next year,” he said

“The project will also create jobs in the state, support economic recovery and provide an enduring asset to enhance the state’s medium and long-term capability to respond to future natural disasters or future health crises in the years to come.”

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882