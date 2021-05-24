6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Updated health advice after Victoria records new cases

7 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Updated health advice after Victoria records new cases

Anyone from WA who’s recently returned from Victoria is being urged to check the exposure sites after new cases of coronavirus in Melbourne.

Four people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne’s north.

Anyone who’s just returned from Victoria and believes they may be affected must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

All other travellers who arrived from Victoria since May 6 have been told to remain vigilant and get checked if symptoms develop.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Armstrong said Vic Health was in the process of contact tracing the cases and he would be notified if any close or casual contacts were found to be in WA for follow up by the public health team.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in Victoria very closely and issue updated health advice as and when required,” he said.

“This is a good reminder that if you are eligible for vaccination you should take up the opportunity as soon as possible.”

Check the latest list of exposure sites here.

Press PLAY to learn more about the updated health advice:

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
LocalNewsPoliticsWA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882