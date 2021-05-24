Updated health advice after Victoria records new cases

Anyone from WA who’s recently returned from Victoria is being urged to check the exposure sites after new cases of coronavirus in Melbourne.

Four people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in Melbourne’s north.

Anyone who’s just returned from Victoria and believes they may be affected must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the date of exposure.

All other travellers who arrived from Victoria since May 6 have been told to remain vigilant and get checked if symptoms develop.

WA’s Acting Chief Health Officer Dr Paul Armstrong said Vic Health was in the process of contact tracing the cases and he would be notified if any close or casual contacts were found to be in WA for follow up by the public health team.

“We will continue to monitor the situation in Victoria very closely and issue updated health advice as and when required,” he said.

“This is a good reminder that if you are eligible for vaccination you should take up the opportunity as soon as possible.”

Check the latest list of exposure sites here.

Press PLAY to learn more about the updated health advice:



