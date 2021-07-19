6PR
Union calls for ‘reinforcements’ amid escalating violence against police

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The WA Police Union is calling for more officers after escalating violence in Perth over the weekend, which saw two officers hospitalised.

Yesterday morning an officer was hit by a car after trying to break up an out of control gathering in South Fremantle.

Meanwhile, a 49-year-old officer suffered a broken nose and other injuries after attempting to arrest a 28-year-old man who had been refused entry to a Northbridge bar.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, WA Police Union acting president Mick Kelly labelled the incidents “disgraceful” and said enough is enough.

“I am calling for immediate reinforcements, our people at the Perth police centre now need more staff at this weekend,” he said.

“We need to show a presence and if you touch a copper you’ll go to jail.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the escalating violence

