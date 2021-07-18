Two people fight for life after violent weekend incidents
Two people are fighting for life in hospital after separate violent incidents over the weekend.
The first incident happened about 4.15pm on Saturday when two men allegedly attacked a 36-year-old man at a Hungry Jacks outlet on Wanneroo road.
The victim received life threatening stab wounds and remains in a critical condition in Royal Perth Hospital.
Police allege his attackers left the scene but were found at a house in Wanneroo.
The 21 and 22-year-old men are facing one count of grievous bodily harm each.
Meanwhile, a 24-year-old man is also in a critical condition at Royal Perth Hospital following an incident near an Albany nightclub just before 1.30am yesterday.
Police say the victim was hit on the head with a machete during a fight and was then struck by a car.
A man in his twenties is being questioned by police.
And a police officer continues to recover in hospital after being hit by a car.
He was involved in breaking up an out of control gathering early Sunday morning in South Fremantle.
It’s alleged police were trying to stop the car when it mounted a kerb and struck the officer.
The 19-year-old driver from Wellard is facing three charges, and the police officer is in a stable condition