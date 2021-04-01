Trolley collection continues in Midland

After a successful trial in 2020, the City of Swan have voted to continue a service that collects abandoned shopping trolleys around the area of Midland.

The program found 3249 trolleys over a nine month period, costing the council $33,000.

The City of Swan Mayor, Kevin Bailey, says the problem haunts local councils around the state.

“They turn up everywhere, they’re abandoned, they’re unsightly. That’s why we’ve continue with the program,” he said.

The council currently has a contractor who collects the trolleys around the suburb and returns them to the depot.

The trolleys usually go back up for sale for the shops to buy them back at minimal cost. But, under new local law, they will face tougher penalties.

“It’s a little vicious circle, we’ve got a cheap product that we can’t hold for ransom and that’s why we’re going to start re-writing our local law,” he said.

The City estimates there are between 150-200 trolleys collected each week.

