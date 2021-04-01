6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trolley collection continues in Midland

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
City of Swanoliver petersonPerthPerth LIVEshopping trolley
Article image for Trolley collection continues in Midland

After a successful trial in 2020, the City of Swan have voted to continue a service that collects abandoned shopping trolleys around the area of Midland.

The program found 3249 trolleys over a nine month period, costing the council $33,000.

The City of Swan Mayor, Kevin Bailey, says the problem haunts local councils around the state.

“They turn up everywhere, they’re abandoned, they’re unsightly. That’s why we’ve continue with the program,” he said.

The council currently has a contractor who collects the trolleys around the suburb and returns them to the depot.

The trolleys usually go back up for sale for the shops to buy them back at minimal cost. But, under new local law, they will face tougher penalties.

“It’s a little vicious circle, we’ve got a cheap product that we can’t hold for ransom and that’s why we’re going to start re-writing our local law,” he said.

The City estimates there are between 150-200 trolleys collected each week.

Hear the full interview below.

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaLocalNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882