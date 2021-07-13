Trevor Gleeson responds to Toronto Raptors coaching rumours

Outgoing Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson is remaining tight-lipped on which club he will be coaching in the NBA.

Gleeson has been the Wildcat’s most successful coach in the club’s 40 year history, leading the franchise to five NBL Championships during his eight years at the helm.

He announced yesterday that he’s off to the United States to take up an assistant coaching role, and has been strongly linked to the Toronto Raptors.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett he said an official announcement will be made in the coming days.

“I can’t confirm or deny anything,” he said.

“The communications are going well, and hopefully in the coming days, the club can announce that.”

He said while he is sad to leave the Wildcats, he is looking forward to the exciting new opportunity.

“This is the NBA, this is the best competition in the world, I couldn’t knock this back, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Perth will always be home to us.”

Bryce Cotton won’t be going to the NBA with him, despite Gleeson declaring him the best player he’s ever coached.

“He performs under pressure every single time he plays, in a team environment he plays with selflessness,” Gleeson said.

“I have been very fortunate to coach some great players, James Ennis, Damian Martin and Shawn Redhage but Bryce Cotton is the best player I have coached without a question.”

(Photo: Getty Images.)