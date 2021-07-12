6PR
Shock exit: Trevor Gleeson departs Perth Wildcats for NBA

5 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Shock exit: Trevor Gleeson departs Perth Wildcats for NBA

Perth Wildcats coach Trevor Gleeson has announced he’s leaving the club.

After five championships in eight seasons, Trevor Gleeson is off to the NBA to take up an assistant coaching role.

Which club that’s with remains a mystery, with the final details of a contract still to be worked out.

His eight seasons at the helm of the Perth Wildcats, is the most successful period in the club’s 40-year history.

Gleeson revealed he needed to be released from his contract with the wildcats before talks with the NBA club could progress.

CEO Troy Georgiu said it’s a bitter sweet day for the organisation – and a search for a new head coach will start tomorrow.

“Legacy is something we value here at the Perth Wildcats, and Trevor’s is unparalleled. Very few have had his impact on this organisation’s great history,” he said.

“He deserves this exciting opportunity to take this next step in his career. We wish him nothing but continued success.”

Gleeson said he is looking forward to the next adventure.

“It’s been an unbelievable eight-year journey, it exceeded my expectations on every level,” he said.

“It’s very much mixed emotions to be leaving players and coaches that I love, as well as the organisation and the staff.

“But I know it will be a happy chapter of my life when I look back on it. I’m ready for this next adventure.”

Gleeson has coached 269 games, winning 171 of those, and was last year named NBL Coach of the Year.

