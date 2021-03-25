6PR
Tragic end to search for missing fisherman near Alkimos

3 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
A body has been found in the search for a missing skipper whose boat was found spinning out of control in waters off the Perth coast.

A dog was onboard the vessel when it was spotted doing circles yesterday afternoon but the 68-year-old fisherman was nowhere to be seen.

Water Police managed to rescue the dog and bring the boat back to shore.

A body washed up at a nearby beach in Yanchep this morning, and was discovered by search crews at about 9.30am.

The body is yet to be formally identified, but police believe it is that of the 68-year old fisherman.

6PR and Nine News reporter Simon Etheridge was at the scene this morning.

Click play to hear more. 

