Search continues for missing skipper off Alkimos

Police are continuing to search for a missing fisherman off the coast of Alkimos today.

Yesterday afternoon a dinghy was was found unmanned and out of control in the water by a member of the public.

Water Police managed to stop the boat and rescue a dog that was found onboard.

Police and the State Emergency Service spent the night patrolling the beach, but the man was not able to be found.

Acting Inspector Tony Vuleta from WA Police told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the search will be ramped up today.

“We believe we are looking for a 68-year-old male from the northern suburbs,” he said.

“It’s still a search and rescue at this stage, so we are throwing the maximum resources that we can to find this gentleman.”

“The main search area at the moment is between Mindarie and Two Rocks.”

6PR and Nine News reporter Mia Egerton-Warburton was at the scene early this morning.

“The search will resume at about 7am,” she said.

“It’s been about 17 hours since that dinghy was pulled from the water.”

She said police found fishing rods on the boat and a seat appeared to be missing.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Nine News.)