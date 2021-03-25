Traffic chaos at northern suburbs high school

A $50 million dollar project being undertaken at Balcatta Senior High School is causing a school pick-up nightmare for local residents.

Traffic is banking up on Amelia Street in Balcatta and leaving residents worried about the dangers in the case of an emergency.

“Essentially it becomes a parking zone. It gets backed up with cars and we’re stuck in our driveways,” local resident Sara said.

“You’d be lucky to get an ambulance down the road if it needed to.”

An online petition has been started to make a change and ensure the safety of the students.

Residents are calling for the Department of Education and their local member, David Michael, to address the issue.

Sara also says her and her neighbours have lost their privacy due to a balcony from the redevelopment.

“The kids can stare straight into my bedroom, my lounge, my back garden and they often will shout ‘hey lady’ at me in my house,” she said.

Member for Balcatta, David Michael issued the below statement:

Here is an update on this issue following a meeting I had with the school Principal recently:

– the refurbishment of the heritage-listed part of the school (the southern block that was the previous entrance to the school) is still underway restricting access and parking on that side of the school. This work is almost done and when complete, should improve the situation.

– The redevelopment of the school included the provision of kiss and ride and the Department has been looking at the feasibility of locations for this. I have requested an update on this from the Minister recently to progress this and so we can start discussions with the City of Stirling.

– The architect and builder are currently working through options to deal with the privacy issue from the Northern Balcony. I am confident a solution will be found to provide screening from neighbouring residents.

– I would like to thank the petitioners for helping me find a solution to this, and I will ensure to keep both the school community and local residents informed as progress is made, but in the meantime, I urge all motorists to be aware of the safety of pedestrians and cyclists around the school, as well as being courteous to local residents.

