Top Doctor takes aim at ‘inconsistencies’ in Victorian border decision

WA’s top doctor has slammed the “inconsistencies” in the state government’s decision making, after tightening the border to Victoria yesterday.

Victoria was moved from a “very low risk” to a “low risk” jurisdiction, after eleven new cases emerged in the state, meaning all arrivals will be required to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

But the same rules weren’t applied to the Geelong football team, who will be able to play the Dockers in front of a full capacity crowd at Optus Stadium tonight.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, AMA WA president Mark Duncan-Smith said the conflicting health advice could lead to people doing the wrong thing.

“There should be consistency, and the reaction should be fair and reasonable,” he said.

“Every time we hear a politician say: I’ve taken the best medical advice – we should just add to that: I have taken the best medical advice that suits me at the time.”

The AMA also wants the government to provide a detailed plan of its COVID-19 restrictions.

“We would like to see more transparency about this decision making process,” he said.

“Apparently there is three levels of lockdown that no one really knows formally about.

“Our psychiatric members of our council have identified that there is harm to the community by not knowing what’s going on, and not having any sort of predictability.”

