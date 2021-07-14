WA tightens border with Victoria amid new cases

The state government has tightened border restrictions with Victoria, after that state recorded eight new cases today.

Victoria has been moved from a “very low risk” to a “low risk” jurisdiction meaning arrivals will have to go into self-isolation for 14 days.

Travellers will also be required get tested within 48 hours of arrival and on day 11.

Anyone wishing to come into WA from Victoria can still do so without an exemption, however they will need to complete a G2G pass application declaring they don’t have COVID symptoms and outlining what areas in Victoria they have visited.

New South Wales and Queensland remain at “medium risk”, which means travellers are unable to enter WA without an exemption.

