‘This government is unravelling before our eyes’ says federal opposition

The Australian Labor leader has called into question the fairness of Christine Holgate’s “forced” resignation as Australia Post’s CEO when people like Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter remain in the cabinet.

Ms Holgate left the business after questions were asked about $3000 Cartier watches offered as bonuses to several senior staff as a reward for completing a multi-million-dollar project.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Anthony Albanese defended Labor’s original questioning in 2020 which brought the purchase of the watches to light.

“It’s entirely appropriate the opposition hold government instrumentalities to account,” he said.

“A Cartier watch in my view was the wrong thing to do.

“But did it deserve the response from the Prime Minister when this Prime Minister has hung onto ministers?”

“Christian Porter will be back there sitting in the cabinet, Senator Reynolds will be back there sitting in the cabinet who called Brittany Higgins a lying cow.”

“She [Christine Holgate] paid a massive price to be humiliated in the parliament by the Prime minister before the details where known.”

