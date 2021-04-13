6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘This government is unravelling before our eyes’ says federal opposition

42 mins ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for ‘This government is unravelling before our eyes’ says federal opposition

The Australian Labor leader has called into question the fairness of Christine Holgate’s “forced” resignation as Australia Post’s CEO when people like Linda Reynolds and Christian Porter remain in the cabinet.

Ms Holgate left the business after questions were asked about $3000 Cartier watches offered as bonuses to several senior staff as a reward for completing a multi-million-dollar project.

Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Anthony Albanese defended Labor’s original questioning in 2020 which brought the purchase of the watches to light.

“It’s entirely appropriate the opposition hold government instrumentalities to account,” he said.

“A Cartier watch in my view was the wrong thing to do.

“But did it deserve the response from the Prime Minister when this Prime Minister has hung onto ministers?”

“Christian Porter will be back there sitting in the cabinet, Senator Reynolds will be back there sitting in the cabinet who called Brittany Higgins a lying cow.”

“She [Christine Holgate] paid a massive price to be humiliated in the parliament by the Prime minister before the details where known.”

Click PLAY to hear more:

Oliver Peterson
AustraliaNewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882