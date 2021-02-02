6PR
“Third world” truck stops set for upgrade

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
The Transport Workers Union has welcomed the Federal Government’s announcement it will spend $14 million upgrading current rest areas for WA truck drivers.

The union says lack of roadside amenities, unsealed parking areas and crammed assembly areas that are overtaken by caravans are just some of the reasons it is difficult to attract and retain skilled operators into the transport industry.

Transport Workers Union State Secretary Tim Dawson told Oliver Peterson these upgrades have been a long time coming.

“In most places there’s no toilets, there’s no showers,” said Mr Dawson.

“We’re in the 21st century and we have third world conditions.

“This will go along to helping their health and their mental health too.”

There are around seventeen rest areas earmarked for improvement, with work to commence in June 2021.

Oliver Peterson
