The Wiggles celebrate 30 years

Iconic children’s entertainers The Wiggles are celebrating their 30-year milestone this week, and are looking forward to celebrating with an Australia/New Zealand tour.

Anthony Field and Emma Watkins told Oliver Peterson the group will be working to get the show back on the road despite coronavirus disruptions.

“We’re booked into play [in Perth] and ready to do the quarantine if we have to,” said Mr Field.

“The only demand I’ll make is to have some fruit salad, yummy yummy.”

Reminiscing about the past 30 years, Mr Field said the time has gone quickly.

“I was 27 when we started and now I’m 57 and it’s gone like five minutes.

“It’s been one great experience after another.

“I love giving the gift of music.”

As a newer member of the group (who joined in 2013), yellow Wiggle Ms Watkins said she “feels honoured” to be part of the celebration.

“I used to watch the Wiggles as a child at school halls and shopping centres.

“It’s so surreal to be here.”

To listen to a new version of Fruit Salad to celebrate 30 years – check out their Youtube channel

Images: Supplied