The surprise celebrant who officiated Nick Martin’s funeral

Former ABC broadcaster turned funeral celebrant Verity James played a major role in former Rebel bikie boss Nick Martin’s funeral yesterday.

Hundred’s of bikies turned out to bid farewell to the slain bikie boss at Pinnaroo Cemetery yesterday afternoon.

The funeral was livestreamed to people across the country giving them a glimpse into Nick Martin’s life through the words of Verity James.

James told 6PR Breakfast she met Nick Martin six years ago at a funeral she officiated for another Rebel member.

“We got on well really quickly,” she said.

“He always said to Amanda when I go, get verity.

“They wanted a strong character and they wanted a woman.”

Nick Martin was gunned down in front of onlookers during a suspected sniper-attack at the Perth Motorplex earlier this month.

“It’s very easy just to see Nick as bikie boss bad guy … but he’s got a mother, a sister, a daughter who is just broken.”

“Ultimately everyone deserves the best possible farewell they can get, and it’s up to the celebrant to try and give those people some comfort … but also represent the person who is gone.”

She said there were hundreds of people at the funeral, all mourning the loss of the former Rebel’s boss.

“People were just devastated to have lost a friend and a mentor,” she said.

“It’s not up to me to judge what sort of person he is, it’s up to me is to represent the family and represent his story.”

James said she adapted to the crowd by using some colourful language during the service.

“I used language I probably wouldn’t have used if I was talking to the Dalkeith croquet club.”

(Photo: Nick Martin Funeral Livestream/Vimeo.)