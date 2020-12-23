How to watch the funeral of slain Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin

Hundreds of the country’s most notorious bikies have converged at Pinnaroo Cemetery for the funeral of slain Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin.

Nick Martin was shot dead in a suspected sniper-attack at Perth Motorplex earlier this month in front of families and children.

A convoy of bikes accompanying Martin’s coffin created a procession through the streets of Perth this morning.

Martin’s coffin which was covered in $100 bills was placed on the side-cart of a motorbike for his last ride.

Close to 200 Rebels on bikes following the procession.

Police are on high alert with at least 200 officers monitoring the event today.

Only 500 mourners are allowed to attend the funeral due to COVID-19 restrictions, but the service is being live-streamed to bikies across the country.

