The Premier weighs in on China

The Premier wants to continue to have a productive and sensible relationship with China.

Mark McGowan told Oliver Peterson WA’s relationship with China is very important.

“It generates a huge amount of income for our state.

“Our view is having a relationship with the people that buy the things from us that we produce is very important.”

The latest numbers from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show WA’s economy grew 4.9 in the three months to September while the country’s economy grew 3.3 per cent. It’s the largest quarterly increase since 1976, pulling Australia out of its COVID recession.

Premier McGowan said the figures are well earned and credits the measures put in place to keep COVID-19 out are responsible for WA avoiding a recession.

“We are the only state that didn’t go into recession,” said Premier McGowan.

“Every indicator is going the right way.”

The Premier has confirmed WA’s two-square metre rule will continue for the foreseeable future despite the Australian Hotels Association calling for a review of the density rules so more venues can return to profitability.

“What it’s meant is we can have double the capacity at venues than other states have had.

“It’s a precautionary measure and it means we have a system in place should we have to ramp up our measures if the virus comes back.”

Despite having an record approval rating the Premier won’t be “taking it for granted.”

“I will work everyday to get the support of the people of Western Australia in the lead up to the election in March.”

