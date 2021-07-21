The PM is to blame for ‘shy vaxxers’: Oliver Peterson

6PR Perth LIVE host Oliver Peterson has gone on the attack over the nation’s shambolic vaccine rollout, declaring hesitant Australians aren’t being properly included in the conversation.

It comes after Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded he takes responsibility for the slow uptake – and confirmed he’s consistently appealed to ATAGI to revise the recommended age for the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

“Now I know there is an anti-vax brigade and their minds won’t shift, but they feed off this changing advice around Astra Zeneca – which has been a complete balls-up,” Peterson said.

“Nothing short of a shambles. And I note a new survey yesterday indicates 21 per cent of Australians won’t take up the COVID jab, but not everyone who doesn’t want a jab is an anti-vaxxer.

“There are shy vaxxers who look at the changing advice – at who and when, and what age can get what.

“But we need to now bring the shy vaxxers along the journey, encourage them to get a COVID jab and if it means benefits to people who are vaccinated, or the end of the lockdowns, will that be in of it motivation of itself?”

