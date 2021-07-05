The ‘nonsensical’ Russian rule that’s led French winemakers to cut off champagne exports

Russia is facing a champagne shortage after a “nonsensical” decision from President Vladimir Putin, which drew the ire of French winemakers.

The Russian president put forward legislation which states only Russian wine can be labelled as “champagne” and imported wine, even that coming from the French region of Champagne, must be labelled as sparkling wine.

In response, French winemakers have halted the export of champagne to Russia.

International champagne writer of the year, Tyson Stelzer, said the decision is pure politics.

“Don’t we live in crazy days,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“If one of the countries of the worlds were suddenly to decide that Margaret River cabinet was no longer able to be produced, and called their own wine Margaret River cabinet, you would understand that the Western Australians would be a bit uptight about this.

“It’s the same for Champagne, it’s the name of the region.

“Champagne has become synonymous with great sparkling, so I guess everybody wants to cash in on that, but to outright, effectively outlaw champagne from only its own product from its own region is nonsensical.”

Russia has a healthy domestic sparkling wine industry, but very little of it is exported.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)