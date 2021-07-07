The latest trend of big things ‘revitalising’ regional towns

For years Australia’s love of big things has drawn tourists to regional towns, from the the big banana to the big pineapple.

But now there is a new medium of big things taking Australia by storm.

Murals on a grand scale are popping up all over the nation, from silos to dam walls.

Australian Geographic feature writer Alasdair McGregor has compiled a list of big artworks across Australia.

“It’s a flourishing thing,” he told Oliver Peterson, filling in for Gareth Parker.

“It only really started around 2015, there were a couple of silos at Northam near Perth.

“They really kicked it off, they were commissioned by the owners of the silos.

“The whole thing spread right across the country.”

There are now 52 painted silos across Australia, 91 painted water towers, and hundreds of ‘big’ murals.

“It’s a matter of rural pride and identity, towns and communities can see this as an opportunity to create an example of their local environment,” McGregor said

“It is really revitalising the rural parts of Australia.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)