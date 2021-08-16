The hospital gowns turning sick kids into ‘superheroes’

An Australian dad has developed a medical garment for sick children to transform them into “caped crusaders”.

Jason Sotiris developed the SuperTee after his little girl was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

“I noticed how hard it was when she was confined to a hospital bed with all the tubes and cables,” he told Millsy.

“We reinvented essentially the hospital gown, and it needed to have a twist.”

The gowns are designed to bypass medical lines and tubes and are superhero themed to give children confidence in stressful medical situations.

“It’s about bringing them into this world of imaginative play, where they can feel and look like the superhero they are,” Mr Sotiris said.

“No kid wants to wear just a hospital gown, they don’t want to look sick and feel sick.”

10-year-old Tea Lake, who suffers from a rare genetic disease called Microcephaly Capillary Malformation syndrome, is one of many children across WA using the SuperTee.

Her father Danny said the superhero theme is fitting for his little girl.

“In my eyes, her superpower is definitely her strength and spreading love to everyone, she is not able to walk and talk and everything, but she is the happiest girl in the world,” he said.

“She has been in and out of hospital her whole life.

“It’s all about making the kids feel a lot better when they are going through terrible times in hospital.”

To donate to the cause visit the SuperTee website.

Press PLAY to hear her inspiring story in full