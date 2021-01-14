The health scare that prompted Millsy to give an important warning

Millsy had an important message for his viewers today after a health scare made him reflect on his life.

Today he visited the skin care clinic to be checked for skin cancer, and was told by doctors he has pre-cancerous cells on his head.

Millsy recounted times in his childhood where he failed to use sun protection.

“I remember going to the Como jetty … and getting burnt,” he said.

“Even though my mother said put your sunscreen on, I don’t think we understood the real ramifications.”

He was told by doctors he will have to undergo a four-week treatment.

And if he doesn’t proceed with the treatment he “will be looking at a shorter life”.

After chatting with Australia’s oldest man yesterday, Millsy is on a mission to live a long and happy life.

He shared his story to remind listeners of the importance of wearing sun protection and getting regular skin checks.

“I encourage people to go to one of those clinics,” he said.

Click play to hear more on Millsy at Midday.