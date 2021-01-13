6PR
Australia’s oldest man shares his secret to a long life

5 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Australia’s oldest man shares his secret to a long life

Dexter Kruger has reached an incredible milestone today celebrating his 111th birthday, making him the oldest living man in Australia.

The retired farmer spoke to 6PR’s Millsy from his Queensland nursing home this afternoon, and shared his secrets to a long life.

“It’s nothing special I just lived, I didn’t die,” he said.

“I have six prawns every day.”

The 111-year-old has lived through two world wars, the great depression and now a pandemic.

And when asked if he’d ever thought he’d live this long he said “if you’d asked me when I was about 50 or 60 what chance I had, nil”.

His tip to Millsy was to “work hard and be kind to your mother.”

“My next goal is the 15th of May, I will be the oldest person ever to have lived in Australia,” he said.

“That’s my next goal, but it’s not going to stop then.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Facebook.)

Steve Mills
News
