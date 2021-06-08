6PR
“The crux of this issue is enforcement” – ACROD Permit Changes

2 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
ACROD bay in Vic park

Changes to ACROD parking were announced last week by Disability Services Minister, Don Punch.

The changes will now include people who are legally blind in the permit system.

But Parking Australia, the national body who represent the parking industry, were never consulted on these changes and they might not make much of a difference to people using ACROD bays without a pass.

Stuart Norman from Parking Australia joined Perth Live to talk about the changes.

Press play to find out more:

Oliver Peterson
News
