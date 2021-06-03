Extended criteria for ACROD parking includes legally blind

Western Australians who are legally blind will be able to access an ACROD parking permit under new changes to the eligibility announced by Disability Services Minister, Don Punch.

The parking permits will become available from the first of July this year, and will include people with guide dogs.

National Disability Services WA State Manager, Julie Waylan, told Oliver Peterson the change will make a big difference to the lives of those who are legally blind.

“We’ve been talking about this for a while,” she said. “These people who are legally blind and use guide dogs have told us that they often struggle to navigate car parks safely for a number of reasons.”

The goal of the changed plan is to be more inclusive for people, in order to safely access the venues with ACROD parking spots.

“Disability comes in all forms and it’s really important to look at the permit and not the person,” she said.

The State Government has also increased on-the-spot illegal parking fines in ACROD bays from $300 to $500.

Currently 90,000 West Australians hold an ACROD permit.

