The cheap, dangerous high littering Perth’s streets

A Labor MP is calling on the State Government to regulate the sale of nitrous oxide bulbs, more commonly known as “nangs.”

These small silver bulbs are used as a propellant in whipped cream dispensers but have long been misused for a cheap party high. Users inhale the gas to experience a buzz.

WA Today reports a major Perth hospital has seen seven nang–related presentations in the past six months compared to just two in the preceding 12 months.

Inhaling nitrous oxide can be fatal and long term term effects include memory loss, ringing or buzzing in the ears, incontinence, numbness, limb spasms and mental health issues,

Kingsley MP Jess Stojkovski has started a petition after a couple of her constituents came to her about their son’s addiction to nangs.

“He was getting them delivered all hours of the day and night,” said Ms Stojkovski.

“We’ve got quite a lot of support to regulate the sale and supply of them [nangs].

“This petition will demonstrate to the Health Minister what is happening in our communities and how it’s affecting our young people.”

Ms Stojkovski wants to see regulation similar to South Australia, where it is an offence to sell nitrous oxide to people under the age of 18.

“They also brought in not being able to sell between the hours of 10pm and 5am.

“More and more you’re able to buy these online, you don’t have to go to a bricks and mortar building to buy them.

“And we want to make it so they’re not visible to the public in retail stores.”

