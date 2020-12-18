6PR
Testing chaos throws readiness into doubt

10 hours ago
The opposition have questioned the state government’s readiness for a surge in COVID-19 testing after after a number of people were unable to be tested last night.

Some travellers from New South Wales were turned away from COVID clinics despite being advised to be tested as soon as possible and clinics extending their hours.

Anyone entering WA from New South Wales will now have to self quarantine for 14 days, those who arrived prior to today must self-isolate until they receive a negative COVID test result.

The cluster of cases in Sydney stands at 28 after 10 more people returned a positive result today.

Liberal leader Zak Kirkup told Jane Marwick the testing blitz should have been better organised.

“It looks like the hospital (RPH) was not resourced appropriately to deal with the surge of testing required.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview:

