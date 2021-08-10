6PR
Tasmanian Senator blasts government over welfare double-standards

2 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Tasmanian Senator blasts government over welfare double-standards

Independent Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie has blasted the government and opposition for going after jobkeeper recepients while leaving profitable businesses.

It comes as centrelink issued just under 12,000 debt notices to welfare recipients in an attempt to recoup $32 million, but refused to go after businesses who also received the wage subsidy and made a profit.

Senator Lambie said it’s not the “Australian way”.

“What is wrong with being open and honest with the Australian people,” she told Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“I’m bloody sick of it mate, I’ve had a gut-full of it, I’ll be honest.

“This is not leadership, the way to lead is to be open, honest transparent.

“This is how you stop corruption.”

Press PLAY to hear more below

Photo by Sam Mooy/Getty Images

Liam Bartlett
NewsPolitics
