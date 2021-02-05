Support for WA businesses amid lockdown lifting

Premier Mark McGowan has confirmed Western Australia will come out of lockdown from 6pm tonight, after the state recorded a fifth consecutive day of no new cases.

“We will exit lockdown at 6pm tonight, I’m confident there will be no new cases between now and then,” he said.

“I know this week has been disruptive and I know many of you may be hurting.

“Continuous ongoing lockdowns and crippling restrictions is something I want to avoid in the future if we can.”

A number of measures will still be enforced in the Perth and Peel regions, but the South West will return to pre-lockdown conditions from Friday evening.

Restrictions will remain in place until 12.01am Sunday February 14 when the full incubation period of the virus is completed.

Health Minister Roger Cook reinforced the importance of using the SafeWA app, and maintain good personal hygiene and mask wearing.

The Premier also announced a $500 electricity credit for small businesses and charities impacted by the five-day lockdown.

“I understand many small businesses have been hit this week, and this next week will still be difficult with transitional restrictions,” he said.

“I know this won’t cover the cost of a lockdown, but I hope it does provide some help.”

Meanwhile, WA’s International flight cap will remain at 512 – half of it’s usual level – until the end of February.

The decision was made at National Cabinet this morning to allow extra time for WA’s hotel quarantine system to bounce back.

WA was plunged into a five-day lockdown on Sunday, after a Perth quarantine security guard became infected with COVID-19.

Nearly 50,000 tests have been conducted since then, and no new cases of community transmission have been detected.

191 close contacts have been identified, and 190 have returned negative test results, with some being tested multiple times.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)