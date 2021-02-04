Life after lockdown: Premier announces strict new conditions

Premier Mark McGowan has detailed WA’s transition out of lockdown if the state remains free of further COVID-19 cases.

Since Sunday, 42,703 tests have been conducted and the state has so far recorded no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

If that continues tomorrow WA will transition into a “post-lockdown transition plan” from 6pm.

A host of transitional measures will be enforced through the Perth and Peel regions, but the South West set is expected to return to pre-lockdown conditions from Friday evening.

Restrictions will remain in place until 12.01am Sunday February 14 when the full incubation period of the virus is completed.

Restrictions for the Perth and Peel regions include:

West Australians are free to leave their homes and are encouraged to return to work.

Mask remain mandatory indoors and outdoors (People are no longer required to wear mask during vigorous outdoor exercise.)

Businesses and venues can reopen except for the Casino and nightclubs.

A four square metre rule will be in place for most venues.

Seated service only at hospitality venues.

150 people capacity rule at all venues.

Schools will re-open from Monday but students and staff at secondary school are ordered to wear masks.

Primary school students do not have to wear masks but staff will have to (they can remove the mask during teaching.)

Tafe and universities will reopen (masks mandatory.)

There is a 20-person person limit at all homes and private indoor and outdoor venues.

Only essential travel will be permitted in and out of the Perth and Peel regions.

Visits to aged care and disability care facilities restricted to compassionate grounds.

FIFO workers will be able to return to work, but documentation will be required and strict health protocols must be followed.

Dancing will only be permitted at weddings and dance studios.

Elective surgery at WA public hospitals will resume.

Contact registers will be mandatory at venues across WA from Friday, and customers will face hefty penalties if they fail to check-in on arrival.

“All Western Australians must continue to practise physical distancing where possible and maintain good personal hygiene at all times,” Premier Mark McGowan said.

People in the Perth, Peel and South West regions were plunged into a five-day lockdown on Sunday, after a security guard became infected with COVID-19 at one of Perth’s quarantine hotels.

“I regret and apologise for any stress, loss or inconvenience the events of this week have caused,” Mr McGowan said.

“We will learn from this experience.

“I wish we could snap back to the life we had last week, but doing so would be too risky.

“I don’t want a rolling long term lockdown. We have to do everything we can to prevent that.”

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)