‘Superficial tokenistic garbage’: Liam Bartlett slams Cricket Australia over branding change

Liam Bartlett has slammed Cricket Australia’s move to drop references of Australia Day as “superficial tokenistic garbage”.

Cricket Australia’s three Big Bash games will be referred to as ‘January 26’ rather than ‘Australia Day’.

The move was made in consultation with indigenous leaders to make the day more culturally inclusive.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison this morning, said Cricket Australia should focus more on cricket, and less on politics.

Liam Bartlett said “I couldn’t agree more”.

“I think Cricket Australia should concentrate more on real diversity, real inclusion, rather than attacking our national day for superficial tokenistic garbage.”

Bartlett criticized Cricket Australia for having a lack of diversity in the Australian team.

“How much money do they spend on actually getting indigenous players to play for the country?” he said.

“They can bang on all they like about Australia Day … but what about the real deal folks, the grassroots stuff, the real diversity and the real inclusion.

“I think Cricket Australia should concentrate on looking at their record on diversity and inclusion, and perhaps they could try a lot harder.”

Cricket Australia have been contacted for comment.

