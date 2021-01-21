Controversial Australia Day cricket move labelled a ‘poor decision’

Cricket Australia is being told to focus on cricket, not politics, after it moved to drop all references to Australia Day for games played on the January 26.

The decision was made in consultation with indigenous leaders.

Cricket Australia argues it will make the day more culturally inclusive for those who consider January 26 a day of mourning.

Assistant Minister to the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ben Morton told 6PR’s Gareth Parker it was the wrong move.

“I think Cricket Australia have made a well-intentioned but poor decision today,” he said.

“They are trying to treat the 26th of January like any other day.”

The Minister who is also the director of The National Australia Day Council, says the date shouldn’t be changed, and instead the conversation should turn to how it can be made better.

“Australia Day is about reflecting on who we are as a nation, respecting the contribution of all Australians from all corners of the globe, but celebrating who we are as a people.”

He said this years Australia Day theme is reflect, respect and celebrate – We are all part of the story.

“The theme of reflect, respect and celebrate is about reflecting upon the Indigenous peoples that walked this land before European settlement.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has urged Cricket Australia to steer clear of cultural debates.

“I think a bit more focus on cricket, and a little less focus on politics, would be my message to Cricket Australia, I think it’s pretty ordinary,” he told Queensland radio station 4RO.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Ryan Pierse /Getty Images)