Streets free to party in Freo

Fremantle Council has adopted a new policy to make it easier for people to block off their street for neighbourhood street parties and events.

The new Community Street Activation Policy creates an easy process for community event organisers to follow to host a safe event. A key aspect of the policy is for the City to provide community volunteers with the training and accreditation required to undertake traffic management protocols.

Fremantle Mayor Brad Pettitt told Oliver Peterson the policy would encourage neighbours to connect with each other.

“We thought this is a nice easy way for the City of Freo to help.”

Photo Credit: City of Fremantle – Street party organiser Roy Lewisson (left) with his friendly Yalgoo Avenue neighbours in White Gum Valley.