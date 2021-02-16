Stopping the ‘bloodletting’ in the ‘unlosable election’

A new poll shows the Liberals are in danger of losing seats at the next state election, prompting them to warn Western Australians against giving Labor power of both houses.

The state-wide poll conducted by uComms for the Conservation Council of Western Australia showed 61 to 39 on the two-party question.

6PR State Political Analyst and politics lecture at Notre Dame University Martin Drum told Oliver Peterson blue ribbon Liberal seats are in jeopardy including Zak Kirkup’s Dawesville.

“If you’ve only got five seats it’s just really difficult running an effective opposition,” he said

Mr Drum says the popularity of Premier Mark McGowan and how he’s managed the pandemic is a big factor.

“There were a few missteps early in the pandemic with them [State Liberal party] trying to dispute the health advice and they were trying to fight the hard border under the previous leader Harvey.

“That didn’t go down too well.”

While it is widely accepted Labor cannot lose this election, Mr Drum says the opposition need to shore up the seats they do hold by campaigning hard.

“They need to try and stop the bloodletting [of voters] and focus on being a viable opposition.”

