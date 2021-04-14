6PR
State government blocks international farm workers

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
The State Government has blocked at least one international flight from Vanuatu, set to bring in 150 workers, due to a lack in hotel quarantine accommodation.

The flight was due into Perth on the 7th of May, with the workers heading down south to help in the hospitality and horticultural sectors.

Another flight due in on the 22nd of May may also be cancelled, affecting businesses and fruit growers.

Marnie McAlpine from Vinepower in Margaret River fears the business may not have enough workers to prune vines on their farm.

“We are hoping that the government is working very hard on a quarantine proposal for us,” she said.

“We’ve got probably over 300 hectares of pruning here in Margaret River and about 300 hectares of picking avocados as well. If we don’t have them, I don’t know what we’ll do.”

The State Government claims the hotel quarantine facilities are all full, and are unable to take in any more international travelers.

Oliver Peterson
