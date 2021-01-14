Slice of Perth – an unlikely place for a fun breakfast

Bloody marys, brunch and mini-golf. It sounds like the perfect way to spend the weekend and you can do it all at 300 Acres at Wembley Golf Course.

Any place that has a few cheeky “pick-me-ups” on the menu will always have my heart. A bloody mary is the perfect way to start brunch and these guys serve an expertly made drink that has all the elements just right. In my book you need just enough spice from the Tabasco to make the lips tingle… and yep my lips were tingling! I loved they kept this drink in its traditional form rather than over garnish it.

If bloody marys aren’t up your alley why not start with a mimosa and a panacotta with fruit or a flat white and sweetcorn croquettes, poached eggs and hollandaise.. or maybe a smoothie and smashed avo is more your thing?

Maple mushrooms ($18) on toasted brioche is a game changer. Roughly chopped, meaty field mushrooms are served in a glossy creamy sauce. The maple syrup added a touch of toffee-like sweetness, while the slab of brioche soaked up the saucy goodness. If you google “perfect poached egg” – a picture of these babies should come up. A river of golden yolk bursting out of the bright whites – now THAT’S a perfectly poached egg.

For those like a breakfast with kick, order the Mexican eggs ($19.50). Richly flavoured beans are served with plenty of fresh cut chilli – love! The crispy fried tortillas added a little something something and are perfect for scooping up the beans. A bright tasting avocado salsa will cool any burn you can’t handle .

Kids get a choice of pancakes or eggs on toast ($10) or bacon and eggs ($12). There’s also some pretty specky looking milkshakes the little ones will love.

While breakfast is only served on weekends, the restaurant is open daily for lunch and dinner towards the end of the week. It’s a modern Australian style menu sitting firmly in the “gastro pub” hitting zone.

When it comes to golf, if you prefer a longer game there’s two 18-hole courses to choose from or smash out a quick nine before settling in for some eggs benny.

300 Acres is popular, so bookings are a must. Kids in tow? Ask for a table on the balcony so you can keep one eye on your drink and one on the little darlings.

300 Acres

Wembley Golf Course – 200 The Boulevard, Wembley Downs

spicesgroup.com.au/300-acres/

