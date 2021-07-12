Single mother forced onto the streets amid Perth rental crisis

A single mother who recently suffered a stroke is one of the latest victims of Western Australia’s rental crisis.

Julie Hickman said increased rental prices forced her out of her home during the pandemic.

Speaking with 6PR’s Steve Mills she said from tomorrow, she has nowhere to go but the streets.

“At 55-years-old I never saw myself being here.”

She has a number of health issues which require her to undergo further surgery, but she can’t go under the knife until she has a home to recover in.

“I can’t even have the surgery, I need to wait until I’m somewhere stable.”

