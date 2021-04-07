6PR
(08) 9221 1882

Side-effects: a ‘normal’ part of an effective vaccine

3 hours ago
Jane Marwick
Article image for Side-effects: a ‘normal’ part of an effective vaccine

Fatigue, aches, headache, chills and a fever – these are the mild side-effects over 60 per cent of Aussies can expect to experience after having the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The national immunisation surveillance system, AusVaxSafety, has also found nearly a quarter of people will need to take time off work due to the side effects.

Speaking with Jane Marwick, Infectious Diseases Physician Professor Peter Collignon said there’d be concerns if people weren’t having any side effects.

“If too many people didn’t have any reactions, we’d wonder how well the vaccine was working,” he said.

“The vaccine works by giving you a mimic of the virus and part of our response is our white cells get turned on and produce anti-bodies and that gives an inflammatory reaction.”

Any side-effects should go away within a day with Dr Collignon saying perspective is needed.

“What happens if you get the natural infection?

“So far the benefits outweigh the risks.”

