  Should Cottesloe foreshore be developed?

Should Cottesloe foreshore be developed?

3 hours ago
Chris Ilsley
Article image for Should Cottesloe foreshore be developed?

A proposed development, worth $57 million dollars and clocking in at nine storeys has created controversy for Cottesloe residents.

 

“We can’t allow a small group to stop us from progressing”

Samantha Reece, director of the WA Apartment Advocacy, is speaking to us about why the area needs these kinds of projects.


 

“I believe high rise is fundamentally ugly, it’s not a happy way for people to live”

John Hammond is a Cottesloe resident, and he’s been single out by a developer for his stance on the proposed Cottesloe beach development. He’s talking with us about why he doesn’t think it’s going to work.

You can hear Gareth’s interview with project developer, Gary Dempsey, and check out some pictures of the proposed building here

News
